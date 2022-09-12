Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.72% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,030. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

