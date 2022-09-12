Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,847. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

