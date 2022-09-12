SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP Sells $462,300.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,800. SM Energy has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.84.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 397.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $661,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

