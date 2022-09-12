SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $777,115.80 and approximately $10,502.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Gab | SteemIt | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

