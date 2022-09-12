SOLVE 1-Day Volume Tops $578,091.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $578,091.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

