Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Down 4.5%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.28 and last traded at 2.31. 47,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,058,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOND shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

About Sonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $5,353,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.