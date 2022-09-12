Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Down 4.5%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.28 and last traded at 2.31. 47,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,058,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.42.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOND shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
