Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 13.2% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 108,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 170,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 13.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$62.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.