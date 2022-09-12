Sovryn (SOV) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

Sovryn (SOV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $384,881.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Sovryn alerts:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,335,758 coins. Sovryn’s official website is www.sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

