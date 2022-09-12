SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 17.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

