SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,368 shares.The stock last traded at $462.09 and had previously closed at $456.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.47.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.