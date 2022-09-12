Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Cut by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. City State Bank bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.85. 461,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,810. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

