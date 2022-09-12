Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.85. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 128,612 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.