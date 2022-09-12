Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Lowered by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises approximately 2.5% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $41,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,579. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

