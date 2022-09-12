Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 12th (ADBE, ALLK, BDEV, BLWYF, BRRGF, BTDPY, BWY, CABO, CJREF, CRST)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 12th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $440.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $480.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 459 ($5.55) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 790 ($9.55).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bellway (LON:BWY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,230 ($51.11).

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $1,200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,700.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($4.95).

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$0.10 price target on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

Redrow (LON:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.08).

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 880 ($10.63).

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 840 ($10.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,560 ($18.85).

