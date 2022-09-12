Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 81,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 16,597 call options.

Clovis Oncology Stock Up 27.0 %

CLVS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 841,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clovis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

