Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 6,325 call options.

ASAN stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 130,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

