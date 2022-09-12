Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

