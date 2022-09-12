StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:BTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 275,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,648. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $13.63.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
