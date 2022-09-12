StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.55 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
