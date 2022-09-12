StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.55 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.