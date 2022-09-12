StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.55 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.