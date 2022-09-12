StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Intevac by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

