StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

SSL stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

