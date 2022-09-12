StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Stock Performance
SSL stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.
Sasol Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.