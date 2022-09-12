StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
