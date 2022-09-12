StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

