StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -60,730.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

