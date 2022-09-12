StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

