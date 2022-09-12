StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.10. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.