StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

