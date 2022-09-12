StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

RCON opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

