StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.66 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.