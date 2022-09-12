StockNews.com Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAR. Compass Point reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SAR opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 104.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,745,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.