StockNews.com Upgrades Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

