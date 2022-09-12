StockNews.com Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.30. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

