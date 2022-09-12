Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

