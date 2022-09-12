SunContract Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $271,181.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

