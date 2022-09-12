Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunoco by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

