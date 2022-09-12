Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 7.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Targa Resources worth $80,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

