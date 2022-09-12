TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 712,493 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.