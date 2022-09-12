TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 712,493 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.
TaskUs Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.