TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

TSE:TRP opened at C$63.26 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$64.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.08.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,400. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,400. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Insiders acquired 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $326,928 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

