TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

