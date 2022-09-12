TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for 2.1% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $72,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,351. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

