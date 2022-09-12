Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.06. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,363 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

