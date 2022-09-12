Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 52,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,995,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.