TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 17.2% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,449 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

