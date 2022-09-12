TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 465,696 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 3.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.56% of TELUS worth $199,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in TELUS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Up 0.7 %

TELUS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 44,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

