TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TELUS worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 761,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,970,000 after buying an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

TELUS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 49,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.17%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.