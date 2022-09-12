Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Lowered by H Partners Management LLC

H Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 11.4% of H Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H Partners Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Tempur Sealy International worth $114,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $28.19. 36,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,361. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.