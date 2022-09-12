TenX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,085.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $98,085.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

