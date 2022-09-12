Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,393 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

