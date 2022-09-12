The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $20.01. 11,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

