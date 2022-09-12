The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CLPS Incorporation and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A The Descartes Systems Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $76.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group 19.69% 9.05% 7.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and The Descartes Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.29 $6.82 million N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 13.74 $86.28 million $1.06 64.94

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility & Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

