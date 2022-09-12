The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

FRA KGX opened at €34.15 ($34.85) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.13.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

